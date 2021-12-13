Juvenile accused of armed robbery in Limestone County facing several charges

LIMESTONE, CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A juvenile accused of breaking into a home with an AK-47 is now facing several charges in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home invasion in the 23000 block of Glover Road on Sunday afternoon. The victim advised dispatch that the suspect, which she said was her ex-boyfriend, broke into her home with an AK-47. A male victim, who was also in the home at the time of the armed robbery, was struck in the head with the AK-47. The victim knocked the gun out of the suspect’s hand; however, the suspect then pulled a pistol from his waistband.

The suspect took items from the home and from the victim’s cars. Deputies say the suspect allegedly fired three rounds from the AK-47 during this incident.

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect, but he failed to stop, leading deputies on a brief chase. The suspect blew a tire and crashed into a cornfield near East Limestone Road and Hall Cemetery Road. He then attempted to flee on foot, but deputies say he was caught immediately.

As Limestone County deputies searched the vehicle they located the AK-47 pistol with a 100 round magazine drum, Glock 21 with a 30 magazine, 3.75 ounces of marijuana, scales, and many stolen items from the home invasion.

Investigators discovered that the suspect recorded himself during the incident and posted a video on social media.

The juvenile faces the following charges:

First-degree burglary,

Two counts of first-degree robbery,

First-degree criminal mischief,

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,

Three counts of illegal possession of a stolen credit/debit card,

Domestic violence menacing

First-degree possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

Attempting to elude

Several traffic-related offenses

