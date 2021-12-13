Deals
Huntsville’s growth potentially leading to rising homeless population

By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville is growing at a fast rate and that’s bringing a lot of change to the area, not all of it is positive. Like many growing cities, the homeless population grows along with it.

There are two main reasons an increase in population means more unhoused people in the area according to several studies.

The first, rising costs of living in growing cities. The people moving into the city are usually coming for high-paying jobs, prices rise with them. That includes basic needs like food, utilities and rent.

According to the Huntsville Business Journal, our rental prices rose 10 and a half percent last year - one of the biggest jumps in the country.

Not everyone can keep up.

One major illness or job loss, and some folks just barely making it can’t hang on.

According to the Executive Director of First Stop, the other reason is that when people move here, their families and friends follow.

Jennifer Geist says she’s seeing a lot of people come here and things just don’t go as planned. “People are relocating to Huntsville and some things fallen through for them because they thought they were gonna live with somebody or there was gonna be a job opportunity and then they’re sort of just stuck here.”

The Huntsville city council recently passed a $500,000 grant for non-profits supporting the homeless population.

This one only supports one organization for street outreach, last year’s version supported four.

