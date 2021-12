DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rotary Club of Decatur will welcome Governor Kay Ivey Monday, according to the city.

The event begins at noon at the Decatur Doubletree Hotel located at 1101 6th Avenue NE.

WAFF 48 News will live stream the event at the video above and on our official Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.