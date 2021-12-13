Deals
Gadsden woman arrested on chemical endangerment charge

Karla Anne Coats was arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Gadsden woman is behind bars after deputies say she exposed a child to controlled substances.

Karla Anne Coats, 33, of Gadsden, was arrested on December 10 and charged with chemical endangerment of a child, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Coats delivered a baby back in September 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. The newborn had to be transferred to a different hospital due to respiratory distress. It was soon discovered the baby rested positive for opiates and marijuana. Coats was negative when she delivered the baby but did have positive drug screen data from a previous OBGYN doctor’s appointment.

Coats admitted herself to an in-house drug treatment facility after she was released from the hospital and she has been there for the last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

She turned herself in to the sheriff’s office and is currently being held on a $10,-00 bond.

