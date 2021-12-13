Deals
Freezing to start this morning with the 60s back this afternoon

Frost & cold day ahead
Frost & cold day ahead(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Happy Monday! Grab a jacket because it is quite chilly out there to start off the day!

We’re waking up near freezing this morning across the Valley. Clear skies and light winds are allowing many spots to see frost this morning. You may need a few extra minutes to get that windshield scraped off before you head out today. Wind will remain light for most of the day, coming from the south around 5 mph. A few passing clouds are possible, but for the most part it will stay clear and sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be above average for today, sitting in the low to mid 60s.

Day by day this week we will see more and more warmth until we finally reach the low 70s by Wednesday or Thursday. We will stay dry during that stretch as well, but by Thursday our next chance at showers will move in. Rain is possible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before we start to drop temperatures again for the start of next week.

Next Tuesday is the first day of Winter! The Winter Equinox is at 9:58am Tuesday, December 21st.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

