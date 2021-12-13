Deals
FBI offering reward for info into Jelani Day’s death

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations announced that it is offering a reward for information on the death of Alabama A&M University graduate Jelani Day, according to CNN.

Day was reported missing in August and his body was later discovered in the Illinois River on September 4. The Lasalle County coroner said Day died from drowning with no evidence of pre-death injury, according to CNN.

The FBI announced Monday that it is offering a $10,000 reward for tips with “substantial information” about Day’s final hours. The Lasalle County Coroner said Day died

Federal investigators are hoping the information could lead to a new witness or evidence in the case.

