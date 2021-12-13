Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

‘The Dr. Oz Show’ ending

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz's show is coming to an end as he is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Dr. Oz Show” is ending after 13 years, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday.

Jan. 12, 2022, will see the health entertainment show come to an end.

The news comes after Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he was running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

Celebrity physician Oz got his start as a medical expert for Oprah Winfrey.

The show will be replaced “The Good Dis,” co-hosted by Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Monday morning wreck leaves two dead
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it caught an escapee hiding in the dining room of a...
Deputies find escapee hiding in dining room
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
Generic image of crash scene
Man succumbs to car crash injuries days later
Shooting investigation opened in Hartselle

Latest News

Randall Gean Jarrett was arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office after a traffic stop...
Man facing many charges after traffic stop, brief foot chase
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
Albertville Middle School student arrested following alleged social media threat