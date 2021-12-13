Deals
Deputies searching for truck they say may be involved in burglaries

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a truck they believe may be involved in burglaries in Hazel Green.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding out who owns a truck deputies say may be involved in burglaries.

Deputies say over the last several weeks, numerous homes under construction have been burglarized and had appliances taken from them.

If you know who owns this truck, you are asked to contact Investigator Stamm at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov or (256) 533-8820.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

