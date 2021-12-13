Albertville Middle School student arrested following alleged social media threat

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville Middle School student was arrested on Monday after administrators identified a social media threat allegedly made by the student over the weekend.

According to an Albertville City School System spokesperson, Albertville Middle School administrators neutralized the threat on Monday morning after receiving the initial report. Officers with the Albertville Police Department arrested the student following a personal property search which resulted in no weapon being found.

The student is facing a charge of harassing communications, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

The school system spokesperson says disciplinary procedures have begun for the student.

