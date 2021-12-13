Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Albertville Middle School student arrested following alleged social media threat

(Albertville City Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville Middle School student was arrested on Monday after administrators identified a social media threat allegedly made by the student over the weekend.

According to an Albertville City School System spokesperson, Albertville Middle School administrators neutralized the threat on Monday morning after receiving the initial report. Officers with the Albertville Police Department arrested the student following a personal property search which resulted in no weapon being found.

The student is facing a charge of harassing communications, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

The school system spokesperson says disciplinary procedures have begun for the student.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Monday morning wreck leaves two dead
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it caught an escapee hiding in the dining room of a...
Deputies find escapee hiding in dining room
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
Generic image of crash scene
Man succumbs to car crash injuries days later
Shooting investigation opened in Hartselle

Latest News

Randall Gean Jarrett was arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office after a traffic stop...
Man facing many charges after traffic stop, brief foot chase
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
Gov. Ivey visits Rotary Club of Decatur
New reaction from Governor Kay Ivey after President Biden���s COVID-19 mandate. We had to press...
Gov. Ivey to visit Decatur Monday