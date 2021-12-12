Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison County Sheriff's Office on narcotics charges.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A simple traffic stop led to a multi-agency narcotics investigation, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, December 8, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle belonging to 48-year-old Steven Frepatrick Battle. Agents began an inspection of the vehicle after probable cause was found. With the help of Madison County Sheriff’s Office drug detection K9, Maverick, agents located just under two pounds of cocaine, marijuana, one firearm and almost $13,000 cash deputies believe was from drug sales, according to deputies.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested on narcotics charges Friday.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested on narcotics charges Friday.(waff)

The sheriff’s office says Battle and his passenger, 31-year-old Kameron Dashawn Ford, were arrested for trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Both were booked into the Madison County Jail, according to deputies.

Earlier this week, narcotics agents with the Madison County Sheriffs Office, along with the DEA, arrested two...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain Chances
FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM
Woman killed in car crash Friday
(Source: WALB)
Utility crews responding to several outages
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Rocket City Marathon Cancelled

Latest News

City approves Point Mallard admission increase
Deputies responding to shooting
Bridge work could impact your commute this week in Madison County.
Madison County bridge work
A man succumbed to his injuries two days after a car crash.
Man succumbs to injuries he sustained in car crash