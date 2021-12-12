Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A simple traffic stop led to a multi-agency narcotics investigation, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, December 8, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle belonging to 48-year-old Steven Frepatrick Battle. Agents began an inspection of the vehicle after probable cause was found. With the help of Madison County Sheriff’s Office drug detection K9, Maverick, agents located just under two pounds of cocaine, marijuana, one firearm and almost $13,000 cash deputies believe was from drug sales, according to deputies.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested on narcotics charges Friday. (waff)

The sheriff’s office says Battle and his passenger, 31-year-old Kameron Dashawn Ford, were arrested for trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Both were booked into the Madison County Jail, according to deputies.

