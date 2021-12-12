Deals
Traffic alert: Early morning bridge work on Old Madison Pike

(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bridge work on Old Madison Pike could impact your evening commute, according to Huntsville city officials.

Workers will be installing new girders on the Old Madison Pike bridge at Research Park Boulevard from 7:30 p.m. Monday, to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound traffic on Research Park Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane and shifted to avoid the work area. The northbound ramp to Old Madison Pike from Research Park Boulevard will also be closed. Traffic on Old Madison Pike will be temporarily halted in both directions for 15-minute intervals as girders are unloaded.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area or take alternate routes. Traffic control will be in place when work is being done.

Workers will be installing new girders to the Old Madison Pike bridge Monday and Tuesday.
Workers will be installing new girders to the Old Madison Pike bridge Monday and Tuesday.(waff)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

