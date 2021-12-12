Sunday Morning Forecast

Calm and clear this morning with temps in the 30s.

We will warm into the 50s for your day ahead and steer clear of any rain. Winds will be breezy from the north this afternoon.

Tonight we dip back into the 30s overnight and eventually see winds switch to the south.

Winds will continue for your Monday, but actually help to warm us back into the 60s.

Next week looks comfortable with more rain moving in by Thursday.

