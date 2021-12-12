Pleasant weather and warmer temps to start the week

Deals
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mostly clear skies will allow temps to cool quickly overnight with chilly Monday morning lows temperatures in the lower 30s. 

Monday will be a pleasant start to the week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly sunny skies.  Partly cloudy skies and a light south breeze will keep Tuesday morning temps a bit warmer in the upper 30s to low 40s.  Tuesday and Wednesday will be fantastic days for December standards with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s. 

Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s and more humidity.  Additional showers will be likely for next weekend.

