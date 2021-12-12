Man succumbs to car crash injuries days later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man involved in a devastating car crash has died two days after the wreck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers say 66-year-old James Walter Cason was fatally injured when the van he was driving left the roadway, struck a mailbox, overturned in an embankment and was submerged in water. The wreck happened on December 8 at 1:36 p.m. on Little Lones Road near Moores Mill Road, just three miles north of Huntsville.

Cason was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment but on Friday, he succumbed to his injuries.

