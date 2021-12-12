Deals
Deputies responding to shooting

(unsplash.com)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting in Hartselle on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Forrest Chapel Road Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say the scene is secure and their is no danger to the public but drivers should avoid the area due to the large first responder presence.

Investigators are on the way to the scene to begin their investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

