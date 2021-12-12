Deputies find escapee hiding in dining room

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found an escapee from a different county hiding in a peculiar place Sunday.

Eric Thomas, 28, of Arab, was found hiding in the dining room of a home on Union Road in Somerville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Thomas has been transported to the Morgan County Jail pending pick up by Marshall County.

