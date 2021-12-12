Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Deputies find escapee hiding in dining room

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it caught an escapee hiding in the dining room of a...
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it caught an escapee hiding in the dining room of a home in Somerville Sunday.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found an escapee from a different county hiding in a peculiar place Sunday.

Eric Thomas, 28, of Arab, was found hiding in the dining room of a home on Union Road in Somerville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Thomas has been transported to the Morgan County Jail pending pick up by Marshall County.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain Chances
FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM
Woman killed in car crash Friday
(Source: WALB)
Utility crews responding to several outages
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Rocket City Marathon Cancelled

Latest News

The Decatur City Council approved an admission price increase for Point Mallard according to...
Point Mallard's admission price increasing
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has opened a shooting investigation in Hartselle Sunday.
Hartselle shooting investigation
City approves Point Mallard admission increase
Steven Frepatrick Battle and Kameron Dashawn Ford were both arrested Friday by the Madison...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests