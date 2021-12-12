Calm Sunday morning, temps in the 30s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley. It’s calm and clear Sunday morning with temps in the 30s.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s on Sunday and we’ll steer clear of any rain. Winds will be breezy from the north Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night we dip back into the 30s and eventually we’ll see winds switch to the south.

Winds will continue on Monday, but actually help to warm us back into the 60s.

Next week looks comfortable with more rain moving in by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.