Arab woman killed in car crash

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a woman from Arab was killed in a car crash Saturday morning.

Troopers say 40-year-old Jaclyn S. Goble of Arab was killed when the car she was driving collided with an SUV at 8:49 a.m. Saturday. The wreck occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 283 just five miles south of Arab.

Goble was pronounced dead at the scene and two people in the SUV were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

