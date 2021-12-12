Deals
Arab woman killed in car crash

Fatal wreck
Fatal wreck(WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a woman from Arab was killed in a car crash Saturday morning.

Troopers say 40-year-old Jaclyn S. Goble of Arab was killed when the car she was driving collided with an SUV at 8:49 a.m. Saturday. The wreck occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 283 just five miles south of Arab.

Goble was pronounced dead at the scene and two people in the SUV were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

