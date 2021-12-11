Woman killed in car crash Friday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was killed after the SUV she was driving was hit Friday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers say 64-year-old Beverly D. Ayers of Russellville, was killed when a pickup truck crashed into her on AL-24 near mile marker 18 at 4:20 p.m. December 10.

Ayers was pronounced dead at the scene and a juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries they received in the crash.

ALEA is continuing to investigate this incident.

