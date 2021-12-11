Utility crews responding to several outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities says crews are heading to multiple outages as a storm system works its way through the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning.

Crews are responding power outage in the Moores Mill/Chase area. The outage area is from Winchester Rd. south to Hwy 72, and from Moores Mill Rd. east to Maysville Rd.

Crews are also responding to an outage in the Gurley area from Sharps Cove Rd. south to Hwy 72, and from Brownsboro Rd. east to Jackson County Line.

Please remember, if you see downed power lines or debris on power lines, do not attempt to clear them.

If you are experiencing an outage or need to report power lines down, etc., please call 256-53LIGHT (535-4448).

This is a powerful system moving through the area and crews will be working as quickly as safely possible to restore power to affected areas.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.