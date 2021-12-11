Tumbling temperatures overnight with clearing skies ahead

After a very active morning we are drying out this evening behind the cold front which brought us the storms.

Unfortunately, that cold front is also bringing in some much colder air. Temperatures have already started to drop across to the Tennessee Valley, and we are expected to plummet overnight tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures are likely to drop into the low to mid 30s as we head on into the overnight tonight. Wind has been gusty all day, but will start to subside as the evening goes on. Still some gusts from the west northwest at 15 to 20 mph will be possible.

The cold will really make an impact as we move into the morning tomorrow. As the skies clear out our temperatures will tumble, falling into the low 30s. Some spots may fall into the upper 20s, especially north of the Tennessee Valley. Any breeze will make it fell more like the mid-20s. Gusts overnight may still be near 20 mph.

Sunday will be a breezy and chilly to star, but the afternoon looks to stay around average for much of the Tennessee Valley. Winds from the north will keep high temperatures into the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon. The good news is that things look like they should be dry and sunny for much of the day. That will be the way most of the week stays as well. Temperatures will still climb through the rest of the week, making the low 60s Monday and Tuesday with the low 70s by the end of the week. Our next chance at rain comes late in the week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.