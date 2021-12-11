Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Forecast

Radar
Radar(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler and Brandon Spinner
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong storms headed our way this morning… Gusty winds, the possibility of tornadoes and heavy rain are all in play here. Radar will continue to be active as we go throughout your Saturday morning hours, so make sure you have your alerts on and loud!

We will see active weather throughout the majority of your morning hours into the early afternoon, where we will see rain linger.

A clearing as we head into the evening hours of your Saturday with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 30s.

Sunday will be calm and cold with dry cool air settling in. Temperatures will hold in the 50s for highs under clear skies.

The workweek looks calm with a warm-up in temps throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain Chances
FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Dream Chaser spaceplane
Huntsville International Airport in final stages of selection process for Dream Chaser landing site
Union Grove man killed in single-vehicle wreck
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County

Latest News

WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6
Tornado Watches
Tornado Watch issued for areas to our West and North
WAFF Weather Forecasts at 5