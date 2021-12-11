Saturday Morning Forecast

Strong storms headed our way this morning… Gusty winds, the possibility of tornadoes and heavy rain are all in play here. Radar will continue to be active as we go throughout your Saturday morning hours, so make sure you have your alerts on and loud!

We will see active weather throughout the majority of your morning hours into the early afternoon, where we will see rain linger.

A clearing as we head into the evening hours of your Saturday with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 30s.

Sunday will be calm and cold with dry cool air settling in. Temperatures will hold in the 50s for highs under clear skies.

The workweek looks calm with a warm-up in temps throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.