Rocket City Marathon Cancelled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials say that the Rocket City Marathon has been cancelled due to severe weather.

Event officials say they are closely monitoring current weather conditions in hopes of running the Rocket City Half Marathon at 10 a.m. Central Time.

All registered marathon runners will be eligible to run the half marathon and are welcome to the Von Braun Center South Hall to wait out the storms, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.