Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Rocket City Marathon Cancelled

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials say that the Rocket City Marathon has been cancelled due to severe weather.

Event officials say they are closely monitoring current weather conditions in hopes of running the Rocket City Half Marathon at 10 a.m. Central Time.

All registered marathon runners will be eligible to run the half marathon and are welcome to the Von Braun Center South Hall to wait out the storms, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain Chances
FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Dream Chaser spaceplane
Huntsville International Airport in final stages of selection process for Dream Chaser landing site
Union Grove man killed in single-vehicle wreck
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County

Latest News

Rocket city marathon economic impact
Rocket city marathon economic impact
ACT testing postponed
ACT testing postponed on Saturday
She has over 46,000 followers.
Albertville woman uses TikTok to spread awareness for cystic fibrosis
Pediatric vaccine rates in Alabama
Pediatric vaccine numbers extremely low