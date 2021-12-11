Pediatric vaccine numbers extremely low

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just over six percent of children ages five to 11 in Alabama are vaccinated against COVID-19, ranking near dead last in the nation in a recent report but vaccines are widely available.

“We have vaccines available in every corner of the state of Alabama,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In Lauderdale County, only 4.9 percent of kids ages five -11 have been vaccinated, in Colbert 4.2.

But Madison County is above the state average at 14.2 percent.

Dr. Karen Landers said the solution to getting kids vaccinated is simple.

“I think the solution has to be for parents to speak to their healthcare provider, their pediatrician, or their family physician. This is the person who takes care of your child for other illnesses and for well child visits and guides the healthcare of your child,” said Landers.

So we asked you all at home if your child is vaccinated or will they be?

According to our Twitter poll that 68 people voted in:

Yes: 27%

No and not planning to: 65%

No but planning to: 8%

Dr. Landers also said equity is not a concern because of vaccine supply and the places that have them on hand.

“We certainly realize that there are communities that may not have a pediatrician, that may not have a family physician, but pharmacies in Alabama are also able to vaccinate,” said Landers.

