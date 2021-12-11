Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Pediatric vaccine numbers extremely low

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just over six percent of children ages five to 11 in Alabama are vaccinated against COVID-19, ranking near dead last in the nation in a recent report but vaccines are widely available.

“We have vaccines available in every corner of the state of Alabama,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In Lauderdale County, only 4.9 percent of kids ages five -11 have been vaccinated, in Colbert 4.2.

But Madison County is above the state average at 14.2 percent.

Dr. Karen Landers said the solution to getting kids vaccinated is simple.

“I think the solution has to be for parents to speak to their healthcare provider, their pediatrician, or their family physician. This is the person who takes care of your child for other illnesses and for well child visits and guides the healthcare of your child,” said Landers.

So we asked you all at home if your child is vaccinated or will they be?

According to our Twitter poll that 68 people voted in:

Yes: 27%

No and not planning to: 65%

No but planning to: 8%

Dr. Landers also said equity is not a concern because of vaccine supply and the places that have them on hand.

“We certainly realize that there are communities that may not have a pediatrician, that may not have a family physician, but pharmacies in Alabama are also able to vaccinate,” said Landers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Coleman
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Huntsville
Jennifer Gray was selected for Nike's Yardrunners campaign to highlight successful student...
Alabama A&M grad featured in Times Square for Nike campaign
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Fire crews on scene of commercial fire in Decatur
Man injured in shooting following an argument over trash can

Latest News

Pediatric vaccine rates in Alabama
Pediatric vaccine rates in Alabama
Mental health crisis in children
Youth mental health concerns on the rise
Tornado Watches
Tornado Watch issued for areas to our West and North
ACT exams rescheduled due to severe weather threat