Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch

Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light...
Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light pole for days, possibly four days on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021in Aurora, Colo.(Philip B. Poston | Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — For at least two days and maybe more, residents of a suburban Denver neighborhood worried about the fate of a black cat called Panther who was perched atop a 36-foot (11-meter) utility pole.

Panther stayed put despite efforts by his co-owner, Alexis Soberanis and others to coax him down in Aurora. Neither pleading nor the enticement of food did the trick, Sentinel Colorado reports.

The cat went missing earlier this week and was first spotted atop the police on Wednesday.

“Everybody’s been just like, ‘Put food down and it’ll come down eventually,’” said Aurora resident Jessica Meadows on Friday morning, when the city received its first snow of the season. “That’s not going to happen.”

Meadows said she and other neighbors called Aurora animal control and Xcel Energy for help.

“Everyone says they can’t do anything,” Meadows said.

Standard practice, according to another utility is to give cats time to make their way back down on their own, Sentinel Colorado reported.

News of Panther’s plight reached Aurora Councilmember Curtis Gardner and city officials dispatched a ladder truck Friday afternoo. After getting the truck into place, firefighters rescued the cat. Panther seemed eager to step into a pet carrier.

Kimberly Medina, another Panther co-owner, said he had always been allowed outside.

No more, she said: “Never.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Coleman
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Huntsville
Jennifer Gray was selected for Nike's Yardrunners campaign to highlight successful student...
Alabama A&M grad featured in Times Square for Nike campaign
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Fire crews on scene of commercial fire in Decatur
Man injured in shooting following an argument over trash can

Latest News

Pediatric vaccine rates in Alabama
Pediatric vaccine numbers extremely low
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak
Pediatric vaccine rates in Alabama
Pediatric vaccine rates in Alabama
Mental health crisis in children
Youth mental health concerns on the rise