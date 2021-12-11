Decatur begin opening storm shelters

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police say the Decatur City Hall and the Morgan County Courthouse have been opened as storm shelters.

City hall is located on 402 Lee St NE and the courthouse is on 302 Lee St NE.

Citizens with domestic animals, like cats and dogs may seek shelter at City Hall as long as animals are kept on a leash and/or in a crate. No firearms, alcohol or tobacco products will be allowed in the shelters.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.