Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Decatur begin opening storm shelters

Decatur City Hall
Decatur City Hall(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police say the Decatur City Hall and the Morgan County Courthouse have been opened as storm shelters.

City hall is located on 402 Lee St NE and the courthouse is on 302 Lee St NE.

Citizens with domestic animals, like cats and dogs may seek shelter at City Hall as long as animals are kept on a leash and/or in a crate. No firearms, alcohol or tobacco products will be allowed in the shelters.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain Chances
FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Dream Chaser spaceplane
Huntsville International Airport in final stages of selection process for Dream Chaser landing site
Union Grove man killed in single-vehicle wreck
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County

Latest News

Storm shelters in the Tennessee Valley
Rocket City Marathon Cancelled
Homeland security package scam
Homeland security package scam
She has over 46,000 followers.
Albertville woman uses TikTok to spread awareness for cystic fibrosis