Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Darby begins to appeal his sentence

William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
William Darby was sentenced to 25 years(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The appeals have started to free a former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder.

In court documents filed this week, the clerk of the court of appeals asked the state to send specific documents and photos in the case against William Darby.

Within a few hours of the court filing, attorneys for the state sent the court of appeals the requested documents via certified mail.

Darby was convicted earlier this year of killing Jeffrey Parker. Parker was suicidal and had a gun when officers arrived at his house three years ago.

In August, Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison and is currently in the Limestone County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain Chances
FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
(Source: WALB)
Utility crews responding to several outages
Dream Chaser spaceplane
Huntsville International Airport in final stages of selection process for Dream Chaser landing site
The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday,...
Kentucky governor: Tornado on ground for more than 200 miles

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Event canceled.
Cancellations in the Tennessee Valley
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
National Weather Service surveying damage caused by Friday night’s severe storms