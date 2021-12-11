Darby begins to appeal his sentence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The appeals have started to free a former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder.

In court documents filed this week, the clerk of the court of appeals asked the state to send specific documents and photos in the case against William Darby.

Within a few hours of the court filing, attorneys for the state sent the court of appeals the requested documents via certified mail.

Darby was convicted earlier this year of killing Jeffrey Parker. Parker was suicidal and had a gun when officers arrived at his house three years ago.

In August, Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison and is currently in the Limestone County Correctional Center.

