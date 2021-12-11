Cancellations in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The severe storms that passed through the Tennessee Valley have caused a few cancellations Saturday.

The Rocket City Hald Marathon was cancelled due to the inclement weather Saturday morning. Originally, only the full marathon was cancelled but event officials had to cancel the entire event after the weather continued to decline.

Officials say this decision was not made lightly and was made for the safety of everyone involved.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office had to cancel its Shop With a Hero due to the weather. MCSO says it will send a new date next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.