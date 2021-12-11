Albertville woman uses TikTok to spread awareness for cystic fibrosis

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At this point, we’ve all heard about TikTok, and while there are a lot of silly videos on the app, some do come with a message.

An Albertville woman is using it as a platform to spread awareness for a non-curable disease she’s living with, and she’s gained quite the following.

Thirty to 45 minutes a day, up to four times a day; living with cystic fibrous can be like a full-time job. It’s what Anna Fant from Albertville has been juggling since she was nine months old.

“I was in and out of the hospital every couple months and on 21-day stays, 28 day stays and doing my chest therapy four times a day,” Fant said.

Thankfully, the drug Trikafta has been a game-changer for her. She says taking it has kept her out of the hospital and gives her a lot more energy, but the disease is still a big part of her life.

She’s passionate about spreading awareness for the genetic disease that causes lung infections, and this year she turned to Tiktok to do just that.

“I pulled it up and every time I was refreshing that video it was getting 100 notifications and I was just floored. I was so excited.”

She now has 46,000 followers and close to 2 million likes on her videos.

“It’s been really neat to be able to have and make new friendships through this and be an encourager to those who are younger than me.”

She’s also hoping her content raises awareness for the disease and encourages people to donate for more research.

“It can still go undetected during the newborn screening, so that raises awareness for the new parents that they may think there’s a little something off.”

She encourages anyone who wants to help, to donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.