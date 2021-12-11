ACT exams rescheduled due to severe weather threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several testing centers in North Alabama are postponing ACT exams for Saturday, Dec. 11. due to the threat of severe weather.

Find a list of schools that have postponed testing for tomorrow:

Madison City Schools

Bob Jones High School

James Clemens High School

Madison County Schools

Sparkman High School

Virtual Academy

Lauderdale County

Lexington High School

DeKalb County School

Plainview High School

Fort Payne City Schools

Fort Payne High School

Huntsville City Schools testing location

Click here for a full list of rescheduled ACT test centers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.