ACT exams rescheduled due to severe weather threat
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several testing centers in North Alabama are postponing ACT exams for Saturday, Dec. 11. due to the threat of severe weather.
Find a list of schools that have postponed testing for tomorrow:
Madison City Schools
- Bob Jones High School
- James Clemens High School
Madison County Schools
- Sparkman High School
- Virtual Academy
Lauderdale County
- Lexington High School
DeKalb County School
- Plainview High School
Fort Payne City Schools
- Fort Payne High School
Huntsville City Schools testing location
Click here for a full list of rescheduled ACT test centers.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.