ACT exams rescheduled due to severe weather threat

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several testing centers in North Alabama are postponing ACT exams for Saturday, Dec. 11. due to the threat of severe weather.

READ MORE: FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM

Find a list of schools that have postponed testing for tomorrow:

Madison City Schools

  • Bob Jones High School
  • James Clemens High School

Madison County Schools

  • Sparkman High School
  • Virtual Academy

Lauderdale County

  • Lexington High School

DeKalb County School

  • Plainview High School

Fort Payne City Schools

  • Fort Payne High School

Huntsville City Schools testing location

Click here for a full list of rescheduled ACT test centers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

