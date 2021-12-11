Deals
1 dead after possible tornado in Taylor County collapses homes, traps victims

The initial call came in for a possible tornado along State Highway 527. Crews arrived and found numerous structures and homes collapsed.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt and Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after storm damage in Taylor County destroys homes and buildings in the area.

Taylor County 911 said the possible tornado happened early on Saturday morning.

The initial call came in for a possible tornado along State Highway 527. Crews arrived and found numerous structures and homes collapsed.

Taylor County 911 Director Wes Dillion said several people were entrapped inside of the buildings needing to be rescued.

Those victims were taken to the hospital and have been accounted for.

Officials said one woman, no age given, has died due to the storm damage.

Taylor County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Dooley said others remain missing with search and rescue operations underway.

Shelter has been set up at the Taylor County High School. People who have loved ones unaccounted for is asked to call (270) 937-4023.

Dispatchers said northwest Taylor County was the hardest hit in Saturday morning’s storms.

Gov. Beshear earlier decleared a state of emergency due to the damage in Western Kentucky.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

