Union Grove man killed in single-vehicle wreck

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Union Grove man Thursday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials with ALEA say 23-year-old Chastin Allen Stickler was fatally injured in the crash around 10:46 on Union Grove Road near Green Briar Cove Road. Strickler was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado when he left the roadway, struck a guardrail then a tree.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. Stickler was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation.

