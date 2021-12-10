Deals
Union Grove man killed in single-vehicle wreck

(WCAX)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Union Grove man Thursday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials with ALEA say 23-year-old Chastin Allen Stickler was fatally injured in the crash around 10:46 on Union Grove Road near Green Briar Cove Road. Strickler was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado when he left the roadway, struck a guardrail then a tree.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. Stickler was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

