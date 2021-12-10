Deals
Team Vet, Santa and Jackson County first responders deliver Christmas toys to students at Nelson Elementary

By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Santa traded in his sleigh for a boat on Thursday.

He delivered Christmas a little early to special needs students in Ms. Heather Andrews’s inclusive pre-k class at Nelson Elementary School.

Team Vet, which is an organization that takes disabled veterans, first responders, and children with disabilities out on the water to fish.

This year, founder and veteran Tom Sturgeon wanted to give back and gifted 13 kids with Christmas toys.

With Santa on a boat, Scottsboro Police and Fire Departments with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office escorted Santa on his sleigh boat, bearing gifts.

“I was really excited, and I came to talk to Ms. Jamie, and Mr. Jimmerson about them bringing our kids gifts and doing a class party, and the rest is history,” said Andrews.

With excitement and smiles on their faces, the students were eager to rip open their gifts.

“For our kids, they don’t always get excited about things like other children do, and although they may not completely understand everything that is happening, they still get excited. It was a joy for the vets to see them open their gifts,” said special education teacher, Jamie Hardman.

Faculty and teachers said it was important to see Sturgeon, and everyone who donated, which will have an everlasting impact on the students.

“These are kids with disabilities and without, and just to see them at that moment was unique and just special for everybody,” said Hardman

More than 100 toys were donated to Team Vet.

Organizers also gifted to other local organizations and charities for Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

