Storms, warmth, & windy for Friday; First Alert for severe storm threat Saturday

Happy Friday! The forecast for the next 36 hours looks a bit bumpy so make sure you’re staying weather aware.

A warm front moved in while you were asleep bringing in some scattered showers and storms, but more importantly more warmth and humidity. That warmth and humidity will continue to climb throughout the day today with help of a strong south wind. Wind today will be brisk, gusting out of the south at 20 to 30 mph at times. This will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 70s despite the clouds. Expect a mix of sun and clouds off and on today, but we will stay mostly cloudy. We’ll see a few midday and afternoon scattered showers and storms, but the major threat for storms will move in during the morning Saturday.

The First Alert is out for Saturday due to the potential for strong and severe thunderstorms. The main concern with the line of storms will be straight-line winds of 60+ mph along with periods of heavy rain. While lower on the threat level, there is also a threat for a few tornadoes, but the greatest threat of that looks to be to our north and west. Storms will roll into Northwest Alabama after 4am and progress eastward throughout the morning. The strongest storms will likely be to the west of I-65, but areas in northeast Alabama can still expect a few strong storms as well. Stay tuned for more updates and make sure you have multiple ways to get your weather warnings.

The storms threat should only last until noon and then we will see the cold front pass through. Before the front, we will have gusts from the south at 30 to 40 mph. Behind the front, those winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph. That will drop temperatures drastically as we move into early Sunday. Sunday could very well start off at or below freezing. From there we should see a couple quiet days before more storms late next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

