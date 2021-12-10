Sccattered storms, breezy Friday; First Alert for Saturday AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will stay with us this evening with a breezy wind out of the south.

Isolated to scattered showers will be possible overnight into Friday morning with warm low temperatures in the low to middle 50s. A warm front will lift north through the day Friday with southerly winds gusting over 25 miles per hour, things will feel far muggier with highs reaching the low to middle 70s. Rain showers will be off and on through the day Friday with a better chance of seeing some isolated thunderstorms developing into Friday evening.

The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley, much like the system we saw move through early Monday morning. Rain showers and storms will develop ahead of the cold front in an environment capable of producing severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with Saturday’s line of storms. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and even tornadoes will be possible, please have a weather plan for Saturday morning. As the cold front moves east Saturday afternoon the severe weather threat will end and colder air will rush in from the north.

Sunday looks pleasant but much cooler with high temps in the low to middle 50s. Things will gradually warm into next work week with sunny and dry conditions.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.