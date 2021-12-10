Deals
Scavenger hunt supports small businesses in Decatur

Can you find a balloon?
Can you find a balloon?(Yard Fairy)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Earlier this year we introduced you to our friend Jessica, also known as the Yard Fairy. She’s a mom from Decatur who started putting up birthday signs, balloon arches, anything to make people feel loved and celebrated. Now, she’s on a mission to support local businesses.

On December 12, head to the Yard Fairy Facebook page and follow along for clues and hints to see where you can find balloons hidden around the River City. If you find one, you could win a gift card or prize from local places like Such n Such, Daily Donuts, Shine Salon and many more.

