Public involvement meeting on College Street Corridor Study set for Monday

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you drive straight down West College Street you will be met with a dead in that was once a bridge that crossed Cypress Creek.

Over the last few months, there has been a study $88,000 study funded 80 percent by the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the rest by the city of Florence.

The study looked at the feasibility of replacing the bridge and the roadway as well as for the best locations for the road and bridge.

“If that bridge was to ever come to fruition, it would change the whole dynamic of west Florence,” said District One Councilwoman, Kaytrina Simmons.

Now that they have their findings a meeting is happening on Monday to present them to the public.

“We want the public to be there to share their input and give their thought and insights on what they would like to see,” said Simmons.

Simmons hopes that building this road will create growth in that part of the city.

“It will open up that corridor, make it marketable for growth and economics,” said Simmons.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Burrell slater school gym.

