Meet Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Huggins

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new Circuit Court Judge in Limestone County! Judge Matthew Huggins was appointed by Governor Ivey on Monday and sworn in on Tuesday. He is replacing now-retired Judge Bob Baker.

Huggins was born and raised in Limestone County and served as an Assistant District Attorney for six years before serving as District Judge for the last five. And it runs in the family - his grandfather also served as District Attorney and Circuit Judge in Cullman County.

“So I always thought perhaps that would be the path I would want to take in my career, I always wanted to do something related to public service,” said Huggins.

Huggins says when this opportunity became available, former Judge Baker encouraged him to consider the position.

“And with the county after coming through COVID, having an extreme backlog in criminal cases and my background being specifically in criminal jury trials, I felt like it would be a good fit. I felt like this was my calling in a sense,” said Huggins.

Huggins is also the Drug Court Judge in Limestone County and will continue that role.

“To see individuals who are fighting the cycle of drug addiction overcome that and accept rehabilitation and sobriety in their lives is just tremendously rewarding to me to see people make that change, and be a small part of the change in their lives,” said Huggins.

Huggins will be presiding over some upcoming high-profile trials. He says will always try his best to make sure the defendant and the state of Alabama get a fair trial.

“I hope to be here the rest of my career as Circuit Court Judge. I hope to represent and serve my community well, to be fair and impartial, to do what a judge should do which is to rule on the facts of the case and on the law and not on emotion. To be able to serve in a position in which I have the public trust and can do every day my level best for the community, is I hope, going to be tremendously rewarding in my career,” said Huggins.

