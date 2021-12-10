Athens man charged with burglary in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man accused of armed burglary in Limestone County has been charged by deputies.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 14000 block of Section Line Rd. for a report of armed burglary after the victim heard a gunshot from outside their home.

The homeowner said they confronted the man, who appeared to be extremely intoxicated, after he entered the home with a pistol in his hand.

When deputies and investigators located 24-year-old Joseph Lucas Harris they say they found a .22 pistol in his waistband.

Harris was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary. He was booked into the Limestone County Detention Center on no bond.

