Limestone County Sheriff’s Office warn of new phone scam

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new phone scam Friday night.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are calling and advising potential victims that their package was intercepted by Homeland Security, and it was found to have illegal items in it.

The scammer also advises the potential victim to “press one” to speak to an officer. After pressing one the scammer then tells the potential victim they are facing multiple felony charges for the package they have ordered but if a credit card number, bank account number or gift card number is provided the warrant for their arrest will be prevented.

“During this busy time of year, scammers will try to take advantage of you, don’t be a victim of this scam. Homeland Security will never call you and request money to prevent a warrant,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “If you receive a call that you are concerned about, don’t hesitate to contact the Sheriff’s Office and speak with one of our Investigators.”

