Huntsville International Airport in final stages of selection process for Dream Chaser landing site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville is one step closer in its quest to be a landing site for a spaceplane!

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) held a virtual public hearing Thursday and will soon decide whether a spacecraft can land at the Huntsville International Airport. The Dream Chaser is a mini spaceplane. It needs a rocket to launch it, but it still needs somewhere to land after circling the International Space Station. If it is approved, that could happen at the Huntsville International Airport in 2023.

It’s a project that’s out of this world, but in close reach for the Rocket City.

The Huntsville International airport is in the final stages of seeking a license to be the first commercial landing site for the Dream Chaser. Thursday night representatives with the Federal Aviation Administration and HSV went over the environmental impact of landing it here.

“This feels like the home stretch, that we’re ready to get this license,” Lucia Cape, senior vice president of economic development for the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce said.

An obvious impact of a spacecraft landing would be the noise, but presenters for the FAA say the sound is similar to the level of thunder.

Also, airport representatives say they would not need to build anything, so there wouldn’t be any construction impacts.

And finally, they say there could be some impact on endangered species, but not anything significant.

Cape says the goal is to welcome the first launch back to Huntsville in 2023.

“To land it here, we have to have customer base here, so that’s what we’re doing at the community level, building a customer base, promoting the use of microgravity and research and development for all industry sectors, so we have people that say I want to use the dream chaser and I want to land it in Huntsville,” she said.

So companies, colleges and universities can send their experiments to space.

“The bio life science area, pharmaceuticals, health-related medical products, and there’s also a lot of manufacturing that can only be done in a microgravity environment. For certain crystal development, or the way that 3D printing would work. So there’s a lot of opportunities and our job is to convey that to companies,” she said.

But not everyone supports this goal, one man who lives near the airport had this to say.

“We do not launch the rockets here. Nor do we land them. And there’s reason for that. There’s other places this can be done that are safer to humans, our structure, our wildlife and our peace of mind.”

You have until December 22 to send your comments to the FAA. You can email them at: huntsvillereentry@icf.com

The FAA will review all the comments and then make a decision.

