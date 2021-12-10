Deals
Friday Evening Forecast

Rain Chances
Rain Chances
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Showers likely as we go into your late Friday afternoon. Clouds will be heavy for those who are between spotty showers. Activity only picks up from here, but at least we are mild in temperatures.

This evening will continue to be mild with the 60s scheduled for lows tonight. Breezy south winds will help us maintain some of our warmth. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 9pm and extend through noon tomorrow.

Remember that warmth fondly as we head into Saturday… not only are we seeing storms roll in with strong winds and heavy rain, winds will eventually shift to the north bringing in cooler air.

Highs for your Saturday will be in the 60s, but it’s a bit misleading. As winds shift to the Northwest temperatures will drop quickly for the afternoon hours . By the afternoon we will see temperatures closer to the low 50s and 40s.

Moving past the rain and storms, your Saturday will end quiet with lows in the 30s.

Sunday, through a good chunk of next week, will be sunny and clear from any rain or storms.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

