FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening and continue overnight, there is a narrow window late tonight for a few stronger storms to develop west of I-65.

The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley, much like the system we saw move through early Monday morning. Storms may arrive as early as 4 AM for NW Alabama, this is an early morning event… please have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued. Heavy rain showers and strong storms will develop ahead of the cold front in an environment capable of producing severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with Saturday’s line of storms. Heavy rainfall could lead to urban and river flooding, frequent lightning and even tornadoes will be possible, please have a weather plan for Saturday morning.

As the cold front moves east Saturday afternoon the severe weather threat will end and colder air will rush in from the north. Sunday looks pleasant but much cooler with high temps in the low to middle 50s. Things will gradually warm into next work week with sunny and dry conditions expected through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.