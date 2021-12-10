Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening and continue overnight, there is a narrow window late tonight for a few stronger storms to develop west of I-65.

The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley, much like the system we saw move through early Monday morning. Storms may arrive as early as 4 AM for NW Alabama, this is an early morning event… please have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued. Heavy rain showers and strong storms will develop ahead of the cold front in an environment capable of producing severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with Saturday’s line of storms. Heavy rainfall could lead to urban and river flooding, frequent lightning and even tornadoes will be possible, please have a weather plan for Saturday morning.

As the cold front moves east Saturday afternoon the severe weather threat will end and colder air will rush in from the north. Sunday looks pleasant but much cooler with high temps in the low to middle 50s. Things will gradually warm into next work week with sunny and dry conditions expected through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Coleman
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Huntsville
Jennifer Gray was selected for Nike's Yardrunners campaign to highlight successful student...
Alabama A&M grad featured in Times Square for Nike campaign
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Fire crews on scene of commercial fire in Decatur
Family speaks about alleged coroner neglect
Family speaks out on allegations involving Lauderdale County Coroner

Latest News

Rain Chances
FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF Weather Forecasts at 4
How to set up your weather app
How to set up your weather app
60 Second Forecast with Abigail