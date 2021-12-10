Deals
Finally Friday Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers likely as we go into your Friday afternoon. Clouds will be heavy for those who are between spotty showers. Activity only picks up from here, but at least we are in the 70s.

Friday through and through will be mild for temperatures with the 60s scheduled for lows tonight. Breezy south winds will help us maintain some of our warmth.

Remember that warmth fondly as we head into Saturday… not only are we seeing storms roll in with strong winds and heavy rain, winds will eventually shift to the north bringing in cooler air.

Highs for your Saturday will be in the 60s, but it’s misleading because as winds shift temperatures will drop quickly. By the afternoon we will see temperatures closer to the low 50s and 40s.

Moving past the rain and storms, your Saturday will end quiet with lows in the 30s.

Sunday, through a good chunk of next week will be sunny and clear from any rain or storms.

