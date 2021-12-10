Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie at Sippin’ Cider in downtown Athens

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Have you ever heard of a hot apple cider cookoff? Well, it’s real. Calling all you taste-testers, cider connoisseurs and holiday shoppers! Athens Main Street is hosting its annual Sippin’ Cider Festival.

Saturday, December 11, downtown Athens is practically transforming into a scene from a Hallmark movie. Warm-up by the fire with a cup of cider, enjoy live music, take a free carriage ride and shop local for the best holiday gifts. From 4 - 8 p.m., participating merchants will offer sample tastings of their own homemade cider recipe. Guests will vote for their favorite and by the end of the night, one cider will reign supreme.

Bundle up, and head down to The Sqaure this weekend!

Sippin' Cider Map 2021
Sippin' Cider Map 2021(Athens Main Street)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Coleman
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Huntsville
Jennifer Gray was selected for Nike's Yardrunners campaign to highlight successful student...
Alabama A&M grad featured in Times Square for Nike campaign
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Fire crews on scene of commercial fire in Decatur
Family speaks about alleged coroner neglect
Family speaks out on allegations involving Lauderdale County Coroner