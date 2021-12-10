Feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie at Sippin’ Cider in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Have you ever heard of a hot apple cider cookoff? Well, it’s real. Calling all you taste-testers, cider connoisseurs and holiday shoppers! Athens Main Street is hosting its annual Sippin’ Cider Festival.

Saturday, December 11, downtown Athens is practically transforming into a scene from a Hallmark movie. Warm-up by the fire with a cup of cider, enjoy live music, take a free carriage ride and shop local for the best holiday gifts. From 4 - 8 p.m., participating merchants will offer sample tastings of their own homemade cider recipe. Guests will vote for their favorite and by the end of the night, one cider will reign supreme.

Bundle up, and head down to The Sqaure this weekend!

Sippin' Cider Map 2021 (Athens Main Street)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.