Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Russellville Tuesday night

Russellville House Fire
Russellville House Fire(Russellville Rural Fire Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews responded to a home engulfed in flames Tuesday night in Russellville.

According to the Russellville Rural Fire Department, the fire started in the garage then spread through the attic. Firefighters say they battled the fire for several hours and the home was severely damaged beyond repair. Olmstead Rural Fire Department, Russellville City and the Russellville Police Department responded to the scene.

The family lost everything due to the fire. However, everyone made it out of the home safely.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Coleman
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Huntsville
Jennifer Gray was selected for Nike's Yardrunners campaign to highlight successful student...
Alabama A&M grad featured in Times Square for Nike campaign
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Kitchen Cops: Kid in the kitchen and a fire extinguisher in the sink
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Fire crews on scene of commercial fire in Decatur
Family speaks about alleged coroner neglect
Family speaks out on allegations involving Lauderdale County Coroner

Latest News

Rain Chances
FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County
Sippin' Cider in Athens
Feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie at Sippin’ Cider in downtown Athens
Union Grove man killed in single-vehicle wreck