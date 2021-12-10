Crews battle house fire in Russellville Tuesday night

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews responded to a home engulfed in flames Tuesday night in Russellville.

According to the Russellville Rural Fire Department, the fire started in the garage then spread through the attic. Firefighters say they battled the fire for several hours and the home was severely damaged beyond repair. Olmstead Rural Fire Department, Russellville City and the Russellville Police Department responded to the scene.

The family lost everything due to the fire. However, everyone made it out of the home safely.

