Athens-Limestone Hospital opening new Tanner Community Care clinic

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital is opening its 18th clinic Monday in the Tanner community. The goal is to expand service for patients that live in different areas.

“I think the community just itself is growing a lot in Tanner and there’s a lot of industries coming near here like Toyota, I think it will be good to be able to serve the community,” said Nurse Practitioner Chelsea Poss.

Poss says she’s from the area, has worked here for ten years, and says she’s grown to love the community she serves.

“I’m just really looking forward to be able to give back and to keep serving people, and to keep meeting new people,” said Poss.

The clinic will offer a wide variety of services.

“We can do five and up, we can take care of any kind of medication need, disease management, any sutures that’s needed, stitch removal,” said Poss.

Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black oversees the Tanner community and says this is needed, and will greatly benefit the community.

“We also give that area right there a location to go so they don’t have to drive all the way into Athens to see the doctor or they don’t have to drive to Decatur because this is really between Athens and Decatur. So with Athens Limestone Hospital doing this, it gives us something there for those people too,” said Black.

Poss says the opening is just in time for a typical holiday patient surge.

“It’s hard to get into doctors’ offices around here so we will be here to serve you and whatever needs, we’re here to meet them,” said Poss.

The clinic will be open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.