USPS officials and Boaz police warn residents on how to protect holiday packages

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the busiest for the United States Postal Service workers.

This is also the time when porch pirates make their rounds in the community.

Unites States Inspection Service Inspector Tom Robinson has some advice to help prevent this from happening.

“It’s good to know when and where your package will be delivered. Many packages today have a tracking availability; another option you need is the informed delivery, it will notify you of when letters and packages will arrive,” said Robinson.

Robinson said if you will not be home when your package arrives, you can place your mail on hold.

“So that it can stay under the watchful eye of the postal service, and you won’t leave it out overnight. Never leave your package outside overnight. If you can help that, and if you are not able to do that, you can get a P.O. Box and change the form of delivery,” said Robinson.

Robinson said another form of theft that is also common during the holiday season is mail fraud. He said some people will have packages sent to their homes by someone using identity theft.

Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said right now, they have not had any reports of packages being stolen. If a person is caught stealing packages, they will face a felony charge for anything worth more than $500.

Recommended shipping deadline for letters, cards, and packages to arrive on time is Dec. 17.

For priority mail, the deadline is Dec. 18. For priority mail express, the deadline is Dec. 23.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.