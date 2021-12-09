Deals
Tuscumbia police asking for help in identifying theft suspect

Tuscumbia theft suspect
Tuscumbia theft suspect(Tuscumbia Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tuscumbia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect on Wednesday.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a man wearing a blue jacket and black baseball cap is seen taking an Amazon package from a porch and walking toward a car.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect should contact TPD at 256-383-3121.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

