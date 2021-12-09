Deals
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mostly sunny and in the 60s for your Thursday afternoon. We will see rain eventually move in as we head into the evening hours tonight. We will see this activity spark up ahead of a warm front lifting through.

Temperatures will remain mild overnight with shower activity picking up. Friday will start off with showers and continue to see rain throughout the majority of the day. A few thunderstorms will eventually push their way in as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours of Friday.

Friday looks like our warmest day with highs in the lower 70s. With plenty of warmth and moisture to work with, we could see some severe weather sweep through our NW counties into Saturday morning. Ahead of a cold front later in the day Saturday, heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds are all expected.

By Sunday things return to a quiet pattern with sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Pushing past the weekend, the Valley’s weather will remain quiet, and temperatures will hit around average

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

